Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Braves - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Braves.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is batting .262 with seven doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.
- Kirilloff has reached base via a hit in 27 games this season (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has gone deep in 6.5% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 11 games this season (23.9%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 of 46 games (23.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|21
|.224
|AVG
|.308
|.322
|OBP
|.416
|.382
|SLG
|.415
|6
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|6
|24/11
|K/BB
|19/8
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.83 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 87 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Elder (5-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 16th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old's 2.40 ERA ranks third, 1.111 WHIP ranks 18th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 52nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
