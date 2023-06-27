Michael A. Taylor -- .067 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the mound, on June 27 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is hitting .207 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks.
  • Taylor has picked up a hit in 50.7% of his 67 games this season, with more than one hit in 10.4% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 13.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Taylor has driven home a run in 16 games this season (23.9%), including more than one RBI in 9.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 29.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 4.5%.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 31
.218 AVG .194
.246 OBP .255
.427 SLG .366
11 XBH 8
6 HR 4
15 RBI 10
41/3 K/BB 34/6
5 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves' 3.83 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender 87 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • Elder (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 2.40 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance was on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • The 24-year-old's 2.40 ERA ranks third, 1.111 WHIP ranks 18th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 52nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
