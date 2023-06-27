Michael A. Taylor -- .067 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the mound, on June 27 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .207 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 50.7% of his 67 games this season, with more than one hit in 10.4% of those games.

He has gone deep in 13.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has driven home a run in 16 games this season (23.9%), including more than one RBI in 9.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 29.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 4.5%.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 31 .218 AVG .194 .246 OBP .255 .427 SLG .366 11 XBH 8 6 HR 4 15 RBI 10 41/3 K/BB 34/6 5 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings