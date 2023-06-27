Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Braves - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Michael A. Taylor -- .067 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the mound, on June 27 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Braves Player Props
|Twins vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Braves Odds
|Twins vs Braves Prediction
|How to Watch Twins vs Braves
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .207 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 50.7% of his 67 games this season, with more than one hit in 10.4% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 13.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has driven home a run in 16 games this season (23.9%), including more than one RBI in 9.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 29.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 4.5%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|31
|.218
|AVG
|.194
|.246
|OBP
|.255
|.427
|SLG
|.366
|11
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|10
|41/3
|K/BB
|34/6
|5
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.83 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 87 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Elder (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 2.40 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old's 2.40 ERA ranks third, 1.111 WHIP ranks 18th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 52nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.