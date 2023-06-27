Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins will hit the field on Tuesday at Truist Park against Bryce Elder, who is starting for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch will be at 7:20 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The favored Braves have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +125. The contest's total has been set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Twins vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -150 +125 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Twins have been named underdog just one time and left with a loss in that contest.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Twins and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 matchups.

Explore More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have been victorious in nine, or 32.1%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Minnesota has entered nine games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 3-6 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 35 of its 80 opportunities.

The Twins have an against the spread record of 4-7-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-19 17-21 21-16 19-23 32-31 8-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.