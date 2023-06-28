On Wednesday, Byron Buxton (.517 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Kolby Allard. First pitch is at 12:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Braves.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kolby Allard

Kolby Allard TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton has 45 hits and an OBP of .298, both of which are tops among Minnesota hitters this season.

Buxton has picked up a hit in 32 of 63 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's homered in 12 of them (19.0%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Buxton has picked up an RBI in 27.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 28 times this season (44.4%), including seven games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 28 .217 AVG .181 .279 OBP .322 .512 SLG .319 16 XBH 8 11 HR 2 22 RBI 6 43/9 K/BB 36/19 2 SB 4

