Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Braves - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Kyle Farmer -- with an on-base percentage of .241 in his past 10 games, 70 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Kolby Allard on the mound, on June 28 at 12:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Kolby Allard
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Farmer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Braves Player Props
|Twins vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Braves Odds
|Twins vs Braves Prediction
|How to Watch Twins vs Braves
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer has five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .250.
- Farmer has picked up a hit in 26 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (8.2%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.4% of his games this year, Farmer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this year (42.9%), including three games with multiple runs (6.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|20
|.258
|AVG
|.237
|.337
|OBP
|.270
|.398
|SLG
|.305
|7
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|7
|27/7
|K/BB
|17/3
|0
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 87 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Allard will start for the Braves, his first this season.
- When he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 25-year-old lefty pitched in relief and went four innings against the New York Yankees.
- Last season he finished with a 7.29 ERA and a 1.286 WHIP over his 10 games, putting together a 1-2 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.