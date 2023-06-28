The Minnesota Twins, including Royce Lewis and his .588 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Kolby Allard and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Kolby Allard
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Royce Lewis At The Plate

  • Lewis is hitting .333 with two doubles, four home runs and three walks.
  • Lewis is batting .421 with one homer during his last games and is on an eight-game hitting streak.
  • Lewis has had a hit in 17 of 23 games this year (73.9%), including multiple hits six times (26.1%).
  • He has gone deep in 17.4% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • In nine games this year (39.1%), Lewis has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (13.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 10 times this season (43.5%), including one multi-run game.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 10
.250 AVG .425
.283 OBP .452
.409 SLG .600
3 XBH 3
2 HR 2
5 RBI 9
13/2 K/BB 10/1
1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The Braves' 3.81 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Allard starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
  • When he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 25-year-old lefty came out of the bullpen and went four innings against the New York Yankees.
  • Over his 10 appearances last season he put together a 1-2 record, had a 7.29 ERA, and a 1.286 WHIP.
