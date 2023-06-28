Wednesday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (52-27) versus the Minnesota Twins (40-41) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. First pitch is at 12:20 PM ET on June 28.

The Braves will give the nod to Kolby Allard and the Twins will counter with Kenta Maeda (1-4, 6.86 ERA).

Twins vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 12:20 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 12:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 6, Twins 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and lost both matchups.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 games.

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (31%) in those games.

This season, Minnesota has come away with a win three times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (343 total), Minnesota is the 18th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Twins have the fourth-best ERA (3.68) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule