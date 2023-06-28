On Wednesday, June 28, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (52-27) host the Minnesota Twins (40-41) at Truist Park, with a start time of 12:20 PM ET. The Braves will be looking for a series sweep.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -160, while the underdog Twins have +135 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's total is listed at 10 runs.

Twins vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Kolby Allard - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Kenta Maeda - MIN (1-4, 6.86 ERA)

Twins vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 68 games this season and won 45 (66.2%) of those contests.

The Braves have gone 27-9 (winning 75% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 8-1 over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Twins have been victorious in nine, or 31%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Twins have won three of seven games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Twins have been underdogs twice and lost both games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 1st

