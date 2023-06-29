Lynx vs. Storm: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 29
A pair of the WNBA's best scorers -- Jewell Loyd (first, 24.5 points per game) and Napheesa Collier (fourth, 21.8) -- face off when the Seattle Storm (4-10) host the Minnesota Lynx (5-9) on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSN.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Storm matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Lynx vs. Storm Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSN
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Lynx vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Storm Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Storm (-2.5)
|162.5
|-145
|+125
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Storm (-2.5)
|161.5
|-145
|+120
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Storm (-2.5)
|162.5
|-145
|+110
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Storm (-1.5)
|163.5
|-130
|+100
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Lynx vs. Storm Betting Trends
- The Storm are 8-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Lynx are 6-7-0 ATS this year.
- Seattle has been favored by 2.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season, Minnesota has an ATS record of 5-4.
- The Storm and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 13 times this season.
- A total of five Lynx games this season have hit the over.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.