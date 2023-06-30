The Minnesota Twins, including Byron Buxton and his .531 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton has 46 hits and an OBP of .297, both of which are tops among Minnesota hitters this season.

Buxton has gotten at least one hit in 51.6% of his games this year (33 of 64), with multiple hits 13 times (20.3%).

He has homered in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (12 of 64), and 5.0% of his trips to the dish.

Buxton has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (26.6%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (12.5%).

He has scored in 28 games this season (43.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 29 .217 AVG .184 .279 OBP .319 .512 SLG .327 16 XBH 9 11 HR 2 22 RBI 6 43/9 K/BB 38/19 2 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings