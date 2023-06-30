Michael A. Taylor -- with an on-base percentage of .161 in his past 10 games, 92 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, on June 30 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Braves.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .208 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks.

Taylor has had a hit in 35 of 69 games this year (50.7%), including multiple hits seven times (10.1%).

In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (13.0%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).

Taylor has driven home a run in 16 games this season (23.2%), including more than one RBI in 8.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 29.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 33 .218 AVG .196 .246 OBP .262 .427 SLG .371 11 XBH 9 6 HR 4 15 RBI 10 41/3 K/BB 36/7 5 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings