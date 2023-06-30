Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Orioles on June 30, 2023
Player prop betting options for Adley Rutschman, Carlos Correa and others are available in the Baltimore Orioles-Minnesota Twins matchup at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Friday, starting at 7:05 PM ET.
Twins vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 58 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 37 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .212/.287/.403 on the season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Braves
|Jun. 27
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Braves
|Jun. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 25
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 24
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|at Tigers
|Jun. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 28 walks and 28 RBI (46 total hits). He has swiped six bases.
- He has a slash line of .203/.297/.432 on the year.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 26
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 25
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Dean Kremer Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)
Kremer Stats
- Dean Kremer (8-3) will take the mound for the Orioles, his 17th start of the season.
- He has seven quality starts in 16 chances this season.
- Kremer has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.
- The 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.50), 50th in WHIP (1.364), and 46th in K/9 (7.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Kremer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 24
|7.0
|5
|3
|3
|5
|1
|at Cubs
|Jun. 18
|5.0
|3
|3
|1
|7
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 13
|6.0
|8
|2
|2
|6
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 7
|5.0
|9
|6
|6
|5
|0
|at Giants
|Jun. 2
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|6
|2
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Rutschman Stats
- Rutschman has 77 hits with 11 doubles, 10 home runs, 52 walks and 34 RBI.
- He's slashed .268/.378/.411 on the season.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 28
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Anthony Santander Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Santander Stats
- Anthony Santander has 76 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 26 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .261/.323/.481 on the year.
Santander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 28
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 26
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 24
|4-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|0
