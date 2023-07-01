Saturday's game features the Chicago Cubs (38-42) and the Cleveland Guardians (39-42) facing off at Wrigley Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 4-3 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on July 1.

The Cubs will look to Marcus Stroman (9-5) versus the Guardians and Tanner Bibee (4-2).

Cubs vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: FOX

Cubs vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 4, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 5-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 39 times this season and won 23, or 59%, of those games.

Chicago has a record of 14-9, a 60.9% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by bookmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 369 (4.6 per game).

The Cubs have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).

Guardians Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Guardians were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Guardians' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (41.9%) in those games.

Cleveland has a win-loss record of 8-11 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cleveland scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (322 total, 4.0 per game).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.84 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 25 @ Cardinals L 7-5 Marcus Stroman vs Matthew Liberatore June 27 Phillies L 5-1 Jameson Taillon vs Ranger Suárez June 28 Phillies L 8-5 Drew Smyly vs Aaron Nola June 29 Phillies L 3-1 Kyle Hendricks vs Taijuan Walker June 30 Guardians W 10-1 Justin Steele vs Cal Quantrill July 1 Guardians - Marcus Stroman vs Tanner Bibee July 2 Guardians - Jameson Taillon vs Aaron Civale July 3 @ Brewers - Drew Smyly vs Julio Teheran July 4 @ Brewers - Kyle Hendricks vs Wade Miley July 5 @ Brewers - Justin Steele vs Adrian Houser July 6 @ Brewers - Marcus Stroman vs Freddy Peralta

Guardians Schedule