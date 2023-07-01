Danielle Hunter is +10000 to capture the Defensive Player of the Year award, according to bookmakers. Those odds are 28th-best in the league, making him a long shot for the award.

Danielle Hunter 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +10000 28th Bet $100 to win $10,000

Danielle Hunter Insights

Hunter was on the field for 17 games, totaling 10.5 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 65 tackles.

Despite sporting a bottom-five pass defense last season that ranked second-worst in the NFL (265.6 passing yards allowed per game), the Vikings played better on offense, ranking sixth in the NFL by averaging 263.8 passing yards per game.

Offensively, Minnesota ranked 27th in the NFL last season with 97.7 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 20th in rushing yards allowed per contest (123.1).

All Vikings Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Justin Jefferson +10000 (24th in NFL) +1300 (2nd in NFL) Kirk Cousins +5000 (17th in NFL) +20000 (75th in NFL) Danielle Hunter +10000 (28th in NFL) Marcus Davenport +25000 (71st in NFL) Jordan Addison +20000 (75th in NFL) T.J. Hockenson +20000 (75th in NFL)

