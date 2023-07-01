In Week 2 of the 2023 season, Ivan Pace Jr. and the Minnesota Vikings will match up with the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know, if you're looking for Pace's stats.

Ivan Pace Jr. Injury Status

Pace is currently not on the injury report.

Ivan Pace Jr. 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 8 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Vikings Players

Ivan Pace Jr. 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 8 0 0

