Johnny Mundt: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The start of the 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, with Johnny Mundt and the Minnesota Vikings opening the year with a contest versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Johnny Mundt Injury Status
Mundt is currently listed as active.
Johnny Mundt 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|21 TAR, 19 REC, 140 YDS, 1 TD
Johnny Mundt Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|20.00
|357
|62
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|9.08
|490
|101
|2023 ADP
|-
|961
|144
Johnny Mundt 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|3
|3
|17
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|3
|2
|28
|0
|Week 3
|Lions
|2
|2
|23
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|2
|2
|6
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Week 8
|Cardinals
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Week 9
|@Commanders
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 12
|Patriots
|2
|2
|20
|0
|Week 13
|Jets
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 15
|Colts
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 16
|Giants
|1
|1
|16
|0
|Wild Card
|Giants
|1
|1
|12
|0
