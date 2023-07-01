Josh Metellus' 2023 campaign kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Minnesota Vikings against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.

Josh Metellus Injury Status

Metellus is currently listed as active.

Josh Metellus 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 32 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 5 Pass Def.

Josh Metellus 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 3 Lions 0.0 0.0 11 1 2 Week 4 @Saints 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 11 Cowboys 0.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 13 Jets 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 14 @Lions 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 16 Giants 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 18 @Bears 0.0 0.0 2 0 3

