Kene Nwangwu: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Kene Nwangwu is set to take the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Minnesota Vikings clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.
Kene Nwangwu Injury Status
Nwangwu is currently not listed as injured.
Kene Nwangwu 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|9 CAR, 14 YDS (1.6 YPC), 0 TD
|2 TAR, 2 REC, 21 YDS, 0 TD
Kene Nwangwu Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|3.50
|490
|116
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|27.59
|346
|95
|2023 ADP
|-
|552
|133
Other Vikings Players
Kene Nwangwu 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|4
|1
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 18
|@Bears
|5
|13
|0
|1
|16
|0
