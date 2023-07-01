Kyle Anderson of the Minnesota Timberwolves is +25000 to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award for the 2023-24 season -- see below for more stats and info on Anderson.

Kyle Anderson Sixth Man Odds

Sixth Man Odds: +25000 (26th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)

Kyle Anderson 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 26 Points 6.7 175 Rebounds 3.5 90 Assists 4.0 104 Steals 0.8 21 Blocks 0.8 21 FG% 45.6% 68-for-149 3P% 10.5% 2-for-19

Kyle Anderson's Next Game

Matchup: Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves

Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM

9:00 PM TV Channel: NBA TV, BSN, SportsNet LA

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.