Lynx vs. Mercury: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Footprint Center, Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (6-9) battle Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (3-11), tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Lynx vs. Mercury matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Lynx vs. Mercury Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
Lynx vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mercury Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mercury (-2)
|160.5
|-125
|+105
|BetMGM
|Mercury (-1.5)
|160.5
|-120
|+100
|PointsBet
|Mercury (-1.5)
|160.5
|-130
|+100
|Tipico
|Mercury (-2.5)
|162.5
|-155
|+122
Lynx vs. Mercury Betting Trends
- The Mercury have covered three times in 13 games with a spread this season.
- The Lynx have won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover seven times.
- Phoenix has covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
- Minnesota has covered the spread six times this year (6-4 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- Mercury games have hit the over six out of 13 times this season.
- So far this season, six out of the Lynx's 15 games with an over/under have hit the over.
