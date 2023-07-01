The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Marcus Davenport and the Minnesota Vikings opening the year with a game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Marcus Davenport Injury Status

Davenport is currently not on the injury report.

Is Davenport your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Marcus Davenport NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Marcus Davenport 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 29 Tackles (2 for loss), 0.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Davenport and the Minnesota Vikings with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marcus Davenport 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Falcons 0 0 2 0 0 Week 2 Buccaneers 0 0 2 0 0 Week 3 @Panthers 0 0 1 0 0 Week 4 Vikings 0.5 0 1 0 0 Week 5 Seahawks 0 0 4 0 0 Week 7 @Cardinals 0 0 6 0 0 Week 8 Raiders 0 2 2 0 0 Week 9 Ravens 0 0 1 0 0 Week 12 @49ers 0 0 3 0 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 0 0 2 0 0 Week 15 Falcons 0 0 2 0 0 Week 18 Panthers 0 0 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.