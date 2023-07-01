Nick Mullens: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Nick Mullens is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Minnesota Vikings kick off their season in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Nick Mullens Injury Status
Mullens is currently not on the injured list.
Nick Mullens 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|21-for-25 (84.0%), 224 YDS (9.0 YPA), 1 TD, 1 INT
|4 CAR, 8 YDS, 0 TD
Nick Mullens Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|11.76
|411
|57
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|14.55
|440
|57
|2023 ADP
|-
|749
|86
Nick Mullens 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 9
|@Commanders
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|5
|7
|54
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Packers
|4
|4
|57
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Bears
|11
|13
|116
|0
|1
|4
|8
|0
