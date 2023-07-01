Patrick Jones II: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Patrick Jones II's 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Minnesota Vikings against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.
Patrick Jones II Injury Status
Jones is currently listed as active.
Is Jones your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Patrick Jones II 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|21 Tackles (8.0 for loss), 4.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Rep Jones and the Minnesota Vikings with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Other Vikings Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Patrick Jones II 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|0.0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|2.0
|2.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Cardinals
|0.0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|0.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Jets
|1.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Bears
|1.0
|2.0
|4
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.