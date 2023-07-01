Portugal Odds to Win 2023 Women’s World Cup
At the 2023 Women's World Cup, Portugal is +3000 to win Group E. In terms of winning the whole tournament, Portugal is +10000.
Bet on who will win the Women's World Cup and more at Draftkings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
Portugal: World Cup Futures
|Odds
|Overall Rank
|Group Rank
|Odds to Win
|+10000
|18
|3
|Odds to Win Group E
|+3000
|22
|3
Portugal: Last World Cup Performance
Portugal was not among the 24 squads at the 2019 World Cup in France.
Bet on Portugal to win the Women's World Cup & more on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
Portugal: World Cup Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Score
|Goal Diff
|Netherlands
|July 23
|3:30 AM ET
|-
|-
|Vietnam
|July 27
|3:30 AM ET
|-
|-
|United States
|August 1
|3:00 AM ET
|-
|-
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Portugal Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Diana Gomes
|24
|-
|-
|Silvia Rebelo
|34
|4
|-
|Carole Costa
|33
|15
|-
|Joana Marchao
|26
|5
|-
|Diana Gomes
|24
|19
|-
|Catarina Amado
|23
|2
|-
|Ana Seica
|22
|-
|-
|Lucia Alves
|25
|17
|-
|Rute Costa
|29
|22
|-
|Ines Pereira
|24
|1
|-
|Patricia Morais
|31
|12
|-
|Fatima Pinto
|27
|13
|-
|Andreia Norton
|26
|8
|-
|Telma Encarnacao
|21
|23
|-
|Andreia Jacinto
|21
|66
|-
|Maria Alagoa
|21
|-
|-
|Ana Rute
|25
|-
|-
|Dolores Silva
|31
|14
|-
|Carolina Mendes
|35
|18
|-
|Francisca Nazareth
|20
|20
|-
|Ana Borges
|33
|9
|-
|Tatiana Pinto
|29
|11
|-
|Ana Capeta
|25
|-
|-
|Jessica Silva
|28
|10
|-
|Diana Silva
|28
|16
|-
Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.