Royce Lewis and his .450 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (89 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Baltimore Orioles and Kyle Bradish on July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Orioles.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis has two doubles, four home runs and three walks while batting .333.

In 18 of 25 games this year (72.0%) Lewis has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (28.0%).

He has homered in 16.0% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Lewis has had an RBI in 10 games this season (40.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 10 of 25 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 .250 AVG .408 .283 OBP .431 .409 SLG .551 3 XBH 3 2 HR 2 5 RBI 10 13/2 K/BB 14/1 1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings