Royce Lewis Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Royce Lewis and his .450 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (89 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Baltimore Orioles and Kyle Bradish on July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Orioles.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis has two doubles, four home runs and three walks while batting .333.
- In 18 of 25 games this year (72.0%) Lewis has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (28.0%).
- He has homered in 16.0% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Lewis has had an RBI in 10 games this season (40.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 10 of 25 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|.250
|AVG
|.408
|.283
|OBP
|.431
|.409
|SLG
|.551
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|10
|13/2
|K/BB
|14/1
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Orioles have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.34).
- The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (98 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish (4-3) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.75 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.75 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
