On August 31, the South Dakota Coyotes will meet Missouri -- a highlight of their college football schedule in 2023. The full slate is in this article.

Get your college football fix this season on ESPN+!

South Dakota 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel @ Missouri (FBS) August 31 | 8:00 PM ET - SEC Network St. Thomas (MN) September 9 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Lamar September 16 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ North Dakota State September 30 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Murray State October 7 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Youngstown State October 14 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Indiana State October 21 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+ South Dakota State October 28 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Southern Illinois November 4 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+ North Dakota November 11 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Western Illinois November 18 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+

Watch college football this season on Fubo!