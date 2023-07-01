Saturday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (48-32) and Minnesota Twins (41-42) going head to head at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 4:05 PM ET on July 1.

The Orioles will give the ball to Kyle Bradish (4-3, 3.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Bailey Ober (4-4, 2.97 ERA).

Twins vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Orioles 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

The Twins' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Twins have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (32.3%) in those contests.

This year, Minnesota has won three of 10 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (351 total), Minnesota is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Twins have pitched to a 3.65 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

Twins Schedule