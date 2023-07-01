Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles hit the field against Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins' 107 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.

Minnesota is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

The Twins have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

Minnesota has scored 351 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Twins have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 10.2 strikeouts per game.

Minnesota has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fourth-best in baseball.

Minnesota pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.65 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

No team allows fewer walks and hits than the Twins, who lead MLB with a 1.177 WHIP.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins' Bailey Ober (4-4) will make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings against the Detroit Tigers.

He's going for his fourth quality start in a row.

Ober will look to pitch five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Tigers W 6-3 Away Bailey Ober Michael Lorenzen 6/26/2023 Braves L 4-1 Away Sonny Gray Spencer Strider 6/27/2023 Braves L 6-2 Away Joe Ryan Bryce Elder 6/28/2023 Braves L 3-0 Away Kenta Maeda Kolby Allard 6/30/2023 Orioles W 8-1 Away Pablo Lopez Dean Kremer 7/1/2023 Orioles - Away Bailey Ober Kyle Bradish 7/2/2023 Orioles - Away Sonny Gray Cole Irvin 7/3/2023 Royals - Home Joe Ryan - 7/4/2023 Royals - Home Kenta Maeda Zack Greinke 7/5/2023 Royals - Home Pablo Lopez Jordan Lyles 7/7/2023 Orioles - Home Bailey Ober Cole Irvin

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.