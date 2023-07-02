Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Farmer -- with a slugging percentage of .231 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, on July 2 at 12:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Orioles.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer has six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .248.
- Farmer has gotten a hit in 28 of 52 games this year (53.8%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (17.3%).
- He has gone deep in 7.7% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Farmer has an RBI in 11 of 52 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 21 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|23
|.258
|AVG
|.235
|.337
|OBP
|.264
|.398
|SLG
|.309
|7
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|7
|27/7
|K/BB
|19/3
|0
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 99 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Irvin gets the start for the Orioles, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.18 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the left-hander went three innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 7.18 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .309 to opposing hitters.
