Max Kepler -- batting .303 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, on July 2 at 12:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is hitting .210 with five doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks.

Kepler has picked up a hit in 48.1% of his 54 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.4% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 20.4% of his games in 2023 (11 of 54), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Kepler has had an RBI in 17 games this season (31.5%), including seven multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 31 .247 AVG .185 .305 OBP .261 .452 SLG .398 7 XBH 9 4 HR 7 11 RBI 14 19/6 K/BB 25/9 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings