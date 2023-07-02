The Minnesota Twins, including Royce Lewis (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is batting .326 with two doubles, four home runs and three walks.

Lewis has picked up a hit in 18 of 26 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

He has homered in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.5% of his games this season, Lewis has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (38.5%), including one multi-run game.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 .250 AVG .392 .283 OBP .415 .409 SLG .529 3 XBH 3 2 HR 2 5 RBI 10 13/2 K/BB 15/1 1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings