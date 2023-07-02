The Minnesota Twins, including Royce Lewis (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Royce Lewis At The Plate

  • Lewis is batting .326 with two doubles, four home runs and three walks.
  • Lewis has picked up a hit in 18 of 26 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
  • He has homered in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 38.5% of his games this season, Lewis has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (38.5%), including one multi-run game.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 13
.250 AVG .392
.283 OBP .415
.409 SLG .529
3 XBH 3
2 HR 2
5 RBI 10
13/2 K/BB 15/1
1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Orioles' 4.30 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to allow 99 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • Irvin (1-3 with a 7.18 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his seventh of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw three innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 29-year-old has a 7.18 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .309 to opposing batters.
