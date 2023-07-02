Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Ryan Jeffers (.310 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Orioles.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is batting .254 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Jeffers has had a hit in 20 of 44 games this year (45.5%), including multiple hits nine times (20.5%).
- In three games this year, he has homered (6.8%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Jeffers has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (15.9%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (6.8%).
- In 14 games this year (31.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|21
|.281
|AVG
|.231
|.406
|OBP
|.324
|.439
|SLG
|.385
|6
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|8
|21/9
|K/BB
|23/6
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (99 total, 1.2 per game).
- Irvin (1-3 with a 7.18 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his seventh of the season.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed three innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 7.18 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .309 to opposing hitters.
