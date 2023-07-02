Player prop bet odds for Adley Rutschman and others are listed when the Minnesota Twins visit the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

Twins vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: Peacock

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has recorded 79 hits with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 35 runs.

He's slashing .268/.375/.417 so far this season.

Rutschman hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Twins Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Twins Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Reds Jun. 28 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 vs. Reds Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jun. 26 2-for-4 0 0 2 2

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 26 walks and 47 RBI (78 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a .261/.321/.475 slash line so far this season.

Santander has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .182 with .

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Jun. 28 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jun. 26 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0

