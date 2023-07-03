The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler and his .581 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Austin Cox and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .209 with five doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks.

Kepler has picked up a hit in 26 of 55 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.

In 20.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Kepler has an RBI in 17 of 55 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 32.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.3%.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 32 .247 AVG .183 .305 OBP .258 .452 SLG .394 7 XBH 9 4 HR 7 11 RBI 14 19/6 K/BB 26/9 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings