How to Watch the Twins vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 3
Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals will look to knock off Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins on Monday at 8:10 PM ET at Target Field.
Twins vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Explore More About This Game
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank eighth in baseball with 108 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Minnesota's .397 slugging percentage ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Twins' .230 batting average ranks 27th in the majors.
- Minnesota ranks 22nd in runs scored with 353 (4.2 per game).
- The Twins' .307 on-base percentage ranks 24th in baseball.
- Twins hitters strike out 10.2 times per game, the most in the majors.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- Minnesota has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).
- Twins pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in baseball (1.167).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins will send Joe Ryan (8-5) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.44 ERA and 105 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty tossed three innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Ryan is trying to collect his 12th quality start of the year.
- Ryan is looking to collect his 15th start of five or more innings this year in this game.
- In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/27/2023
|Braves
|L 6-2
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Bryce Elder
|6/28/2023
|Braves
|L 3-0
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Kolby Allard
|6/30/2023
|Orioles
|W 8-1
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Dean Kremer
|7/1/2023
|Orioles
|W 1-0
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Kyle Bradish
|7/2/2023
|Orioles
|L 2-1
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Cole Irvin
|7/3/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Austin Cox
|7/4/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Zack Greinke
|7/5/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Alec Marsh
|7/7/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Cole Irvin
|7/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Tyler Wells
|7/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Kyle Gibson
