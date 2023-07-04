Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff (.345 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Tuesday at 2:10 PM ET.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous game against the Royals.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff has eight doubles, four home runs and 21 walks while batting .277.
- Kirilloff has had a hit in 32 of 52 games this year (61.5%), including multiple hits 11 times (21.2%).
- He has homered in 5.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 52), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Kirilloff has driven in a run in 13 games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 12 games this season (23.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|26
|.244
|AVG
|.309
|.337
|OBP
|.417
|.397
|SLG
|.407
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|7
|24/11
|K/BB
|23/10
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Royals' 5.19 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (97 total, 1.1 per game).
- Greinke (1-8 with a 4.74 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.74), 44th in WHIP (1.282), and 60th in K/9 (6.3) among pitchers who qualify.
