Twins vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 4
Tuesday's game between the Minnesota Twins (43-43) and Kansas City Royals (25-60) squaring off at Target Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET on July 4.
The Twins will give the nod to Kenta Maeda (1-5, 6.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Zack Greinke (1-8, 4.74 ERA).
Twins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Twins 6, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Royals Player Props
|Twins vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Twins vs Royals
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- The Twins have been favorites in 52 games this season and won 32 (61.5%) of those contests.
- Minnesota has entered 11 games this season favored by -190 or more and is 5-6 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.
- Minnesota ranks 22nd in the majors with 361 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 28
|@ Braves
|L 3-0
|Kenta Maeda vs Kolby Allard
|June 30
|@ Orioles
|W 8-1
|Pablo Lopez vs Dean Kremer
|July 1
|@ Orioles
|W 1-0
|Bailey Ober vs Kyle Bradish
|July 2
|@ Orioles
|L 2-1
|Sonny Gray vs Cole Irvin
|July 3
|Royals
|W 8-4
|Joe Ryan vs Austin Cox
|July 4
|Royals
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Zack Greinke
|July 5
|Royals
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Alec Marsh
|July 7
|Orioles
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Cole Irvin
|July 8
|Orioles
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Tyler Wells
|July 9
|Orioles
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Kyle Gibson
|July 14
|@ Athletics
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.