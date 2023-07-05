Byron Buxton -- with a slugging percentage of .516 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the hill, on July 5 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Royals.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota in OBP (.306) and total hits (53) this season.

Buxton has had a hit in 37 of 69 games this season (53.6%), including multiple hits 15 times (21.7%).

Looking at the 69 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (20.3%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 20 games this season (29%), Buxton has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (14.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 31 times this season (44.9%), including nine games with multiple runs (13%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 32 .228 AVG .202 .282 OBP .333 .529 SLG .367 17 XBH 11 12 HR 3 25 RBI 9 44/9 K/BB 39/21 3 SB 5

Royals Pitching Rankings