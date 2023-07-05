Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Carlos Correa -- batting .289 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the mound, on July 5 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Royals.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.410) thanks to 30 extra-base hits.
- Correa will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .409 in his last outings.
- In 66.7% of his games this year (50 of 75), Correa has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (18.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.7% of his games in 2023 (11 of 75), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Correa has picked up an RBI in 30.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this season (33.3%), including four multi-run games (5.3%).
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|41
|.241
|AVG
|.216
|.303
|OBP
|.293
|.421
|SLG
|.401
|14
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|19
|34/12
|K/BB
|43/17
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.24 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 100 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- The Royals will send Marsh (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
