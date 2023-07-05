Wednesday's game between the Minnesota Twins (44-43) and Kansas City Royals (25-61) matching up at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:40 PM ET on July 5.

The Twins will give the ball to Pablo Lopez (4-5, 4.24 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Alec Marsh (0-1, 11.25 ERA).

Twins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Twins have a record of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have been favorites in 53 games this season and won 33 (62.3%) of those contests.

Minnesota has a record of 2-1 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -275 on the moneyline.

The Twins have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota has scored 370 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Twins have a 3.57 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule