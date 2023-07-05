Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins will look to find success against Alec Marsh when he takes the mound for the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Twins vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB action with 112 total home runs.

Minnesota's .401 slugging percentage ranks 18th in baseball.

The Twins have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.233).

Minnesota ranks 21st in runs scored with 370 (4.3 per game).

The Twins' .310 on-base percentage is 24th in MLB.

Twins batters strike out 10.1 times per game, the most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.

Minnesota's 3.57 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins average MLB's lowest WHIP (1.163).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Pablo Lopez (4-5) takes the mound for the Twins in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.24 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 126 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Lopez is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Lopez will try to build on a nine-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per outing).

In one of his 17 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/30/2023 Orioles W 8-1 Away Pablo Lopez Dean Kremer 7/1/2023 Orioles W 1-0 Away Bailey Ober Kyle Bradish 7/2/2023 Orioles L 2-1 Away Sonny Gray Cole Irvin 7/3/2023 Royals W 8-4 Home Joe Ryan Austin Cox 7/4/2023 Royals W 9-3 Home Kenta Maeda Zack Greinke 7/5/2023 Royals - Home Pablo Lopez Alec Marsh 7/7/2023 Orioles - Home Bailey Ober Cole Irvin 7/8/2023 Orioles - Home Sonny Gray Tyler Wells 7/9/2023 Orioles - Home Joe Ryan Kyle Gibson 7/14/2023 Athletics - Away - - 7/15/2023 Athletics - Away - -

