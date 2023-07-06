Thursday's game features the Miami Marlins (51-37) and the St. Louis Cardinals (35-51) matching up at LoanDepot park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 4-3 victory for the Marlins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on July 6.

The Marlins will give the nod to Eury Perez (5-2, 2.47 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Jack Flaherty (5-5, 4.60 ERA).

Marlins vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Marlins vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Marlins 4, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite five times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 38 times this season and won 27, or 71.1%, of those games.

Miami has a record of 24-8 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 55.6% chance to win.

Miami has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 371 (4.2 per game).

The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.13).

Cardinals Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 1-5.

When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

The Cardinals have come away with 13 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has a win-loss record of 8-12 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

St. Louis scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (398 total, 4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.66) in the majors this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 1 @ Braves L 7-0 Eury Pérez vs Charlie Morton July 2 @ Braves L 6-3 Sandy Alcantara vs Spencer Strider July 3 Cardinals W 5-4 Braxton Garrett vs Miles Mikolas July 4 Cardinals W 15-2 Jesús Luzardo vs Adam Wainwright July 5 Cardinals W 10-9 Bryan Hoeing vs Matthew Liberatore July 6 Cardinals - Eury Pérez vs Jack Flaherty July 7 Phillies - Sandy Alcantara vs Zack Wheeler July 8 Phillies - Braxton Garrett vs Ranger Suárez July 9 Phillies - Jesús Luzardo vs Aaron Nola July 14 @ Orioles - TBA vs TBA July 15 @ Orioles - TBA vs TBA

Cardinals Schedule