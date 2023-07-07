Jose Miranda Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Jose Miranda -- .094 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, on July 7 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Jose Miranda At The Plate
- Miranda is hitting .209 with four doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
- Miranda has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 38 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- In 38 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.
- Miranda has driven in a run in 10 games this season (26.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 38 games (23.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|20
|.254
|AVG
|.167
|.306
|OBP
|.221
|.418
|SLG
|.194
|5
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|7
|10/4
|K/BB
|14/5
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- Irvin (1-3 with a 6.32 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In nine games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 6.32 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .308 to opposing hitters.
