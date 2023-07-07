After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Cole Irvin) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Cole Irvin TV Channel: Apple TV+

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler has five doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .218.

Kepler has had a hit in 28 of 58 games this year (48.3%), including multiple hits 13 times (22.4%).

In 12 games this year, he has hit a long ball (20.7%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).

Kepler has had an RBI in 19 games this year (32.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 32 .262 AVG .183 .319 OBP .258 .476 SLG .394 8 XBH 9 5 HR 7 16 RBI 14 22/7 K/BB 26/9 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings