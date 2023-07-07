Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Cole Irvin) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Orioles Player Props
|Twins vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Twins vs Orioles
|Twins vs Orioles Odds
|Twins vs Orioles Prediction
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler has five doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .218.
- Kepler has had a hit in 28 of 58 games this year (48.3%), including multiple hits 13 times (22.4%).
- In 12 games this year, he has hit a long ball (20.7%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Kepler has had an RBI in 19 games this year (32.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|32
|.262
|AVG
|.183
|.319
|OBP
|.258
|.476
|SLG
|.394
|8
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|14
|22/7
|K/BB
|26/9
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- Irvin makes the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.32 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- In nine games this season, the 29-year-old has a 6.32 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .308 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.