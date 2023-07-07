Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Friday, Willi Castro (.382 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro has nine doubles, five home runs and 15 walks while batting .246.
- Castro has picked up a hit in 54.8% of his 62 games this year, with multiple hits in 19.4% of them.
- In four games this year, he has gone deep (6.5%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 14 games this year (22.6%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this year (40.3%), including four games with multiple runs (6.5%).
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.233
|AVG
|.257
|.327
|OBP
|.318
|.400
|SLG
|.347
|9
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|7
|27/9
|K/BB
|27/6
|8
|SB
|8
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.24).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- Irvin gets the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.32 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.32, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .308 against him.
