Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 2:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Byron Buxton (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota with 53 hits and an OBP of .304 this season.
- In 52.1% of his 71 games this season, Buxton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 19.7% of his games in 2023 (14 of 71), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.2% of his games this year, Buxton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 45.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.7%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|32
|.218
|AVG
|.202
|.280
|OBP
|.333
|.507
|SLG
|.367
|17
|XBH
|11
|12
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|9
|46/11
|K/BB
|39/21
|3
|SB
|5
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 106 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Wells makes the start for the Orioles, his 17th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.19 ERA and 99 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.19), first in WHIP (.902), and 29th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.