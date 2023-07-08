On Saturday, Kyle Farmer (batting .154 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer is batting .244 with seven doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Farmer has recorded a hit in 30 of 57 games this season (52.6%), including nine multi-hit games (15.8%).

In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (7.0%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).

Farmer has an RBI in 11 of 57 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38.6% of his games this season (22 of 57), with two or more runs three times (5.3%).

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 24 .250 AVG .236 .330 OBP .263 .390 SLG .306 8 XBH 3 3 HR 1 9 RBI 7 29/7 K/BB 19/3 0 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings