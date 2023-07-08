Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Michael A. Taylor -- .138 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on July 8 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Orioles Player Props
|Twins vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Twins vs Orioles
|Twins vs Orioles Odds
|Twins vs Orioles Prediction
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks while batting .207.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 37 of 74 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.2% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 17 games this year (23.0%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (9.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this year (28.4%), including three games with multiple runs (4.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|35
|.217
|AVG
|.196
|.242
|OBP
|.265
|.408
|SLG
|.373
|11
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|10
|45/3
|K/BB
|37/8
|5
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.20 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells (6-4) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.19 ERA in 98 2/3 innings pitched, with 99 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.19), first in WHIP (.902), and 29th in K/9 (9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.