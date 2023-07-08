Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins (45-44) will take on Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (52-35) at Target Field on Saturday, July 8. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 PM ET.

The Twins have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Orioles (+105). The total for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (4-2, 2.40 ERA) vs Tyler Wells - BAL (6-4, 3.19 ERA)

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

The Twins have been favorites in 55 games this season and won 34 (61.8%) of those contests.

The Twins have a 30-19 record (winning 61.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Orioles have come away with 20 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Orioles have a mark of 14-14 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Orioles have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Carlos Correa 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+165) Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+135) Willi Castro 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220)

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 7th 1st

