Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 2:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Willi Castro (hitting .192 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Orioles.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro has nine doubles, five home runs and 16 walks while batting .247.
- Castro has had a hit in 35 of 63 games this season (55.6%), including multiple hits 12 times (19.0%).
- In four games this season, he has homered (6.3%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Castro has driven in a run in 15 games this season (23.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 25 of 63 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|31
|.237
|AVG
|.257
|.333
|OBP
|.318
|.398
|SLG
|.347
|9
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|7
|27/10
|K/BB
|27/6
|9
|SB
|8
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Orioles will send Wells (6-4) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.19 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.19 ERA ranks 16th, .902 WHIP ranks first, and 9 K/9 ranks 29th among qualifying pitchers this season.
